Data scientists say Obama’s spurned SCOTUS pick was actually more Scalia-like than Neil Gorsuch

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Just to drive Democrats even more crazy, it turns out that Merrick Garland, the jurist whom Senate Republicans refused to consider during Obama’s last year in office, was actually more similar to late Justice Antonin Scalia, who is revered by conservatives. That’s according to the scientists at Ravel Law, a legal analytics startup, who crunched the numbers on all of their judicial decisionsAccording to their statistics, Garland had the highest Scalia score of the following judges:

