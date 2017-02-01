Oculus founder Palmer Luckey just cost Facebook half a billion dollars

There was a time when Palmer Luckey was the toast of the virtual reality world, the wunderkind flip-flops-wearing founder of Oculus who invented an accessible, high-end VR system, the Rift, and then got mega-rich by selling his company to Facebook for $2 billion . Oh, for those halcyon days.

More recently, he’s all but disappeared from sight after incurring the wrath of the commentariat for funding an anti-Hillary Clinton “shitposting” meme machine. “All but,” of course, because he did appear in a Dallas courtroom last month to defend himself and Oculus (and Facebook) against a $4 billion lawsuit by ZeniMax that claimed the Rift was stolen intellectual property.

Well, the judge in that case has decided, according to Polygon, that there was no IP theft, but instead ruled that Luckey himself violated a non-disclosure agreement with ZeniMax, and that Facebook now owes the company a cool half-billion dollars. In the meantime, it’s hard to imagine Luckey survives this news, despite word from Facebook in recent months that he’s still on board at Oculus.