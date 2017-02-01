Seattle might pull $3 billion from Wells Fargo because of its role in the Dakota Access Pipeline 

Seattle might be looking for another place to bank. Days after a massive protest, the City Council’s finance committee voted unanimously to divest $3 billion from Wells Fargo due to its funding of the Dakota Access Pipeline. The full City Council is set to vote on the issue on Monday. According to a report on Seattle’s King 5 today, the city would “seek a more socially responsible bank to manage the city’s money.” Last week, hundreds of protesters showed up at a local Wells Fargo demanding divestment.