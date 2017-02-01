Waymo logged 635,868 autonomous miles in California last year

Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving car outfit, says it significantly lowered the number of times that a driver had to take over from autonomous mode in 2016. In the last year, it dropped its “rate of disengagements” from .80 per 1,000 miles to .20. Also interesting, the company logged 635,868 autonomous miles in 2016 on California roadways. That’s more than any other company testing self-driving car tech in that state.

You can see reports for BMW, Honda, Ford, GM, Nissan, and Mercedes here. Of course, these figures are not necessarily an indication of who’s ahead. The numbers don’t account for testing done on private property or the various other ways these companies are vetting their tech. It’s still interesting to see just how much Alphabet is putting its cars to the test on public streets.



[Image: Waymo]