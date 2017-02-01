Here’s another reason to hate chip credit cards

We’ve already written about how those chip-enabled credit and debit cards are causing delays at checkout counters across the country. Now, it turns out there’s another downside: As chip technology becomes more commonplace at U.S. brick-and-mortar stores, more thieves are targeting e-commerce platforms and apps. In other words, the crooks are moving online. That’s according to a new research report from Javelin Strategy & Research cited by Bloomberg today. Read the full story here.