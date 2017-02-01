Can we just admit that Facebook is a cable company now?

For all the talk about Facebook being a giant media company, the social network’s dominance lies in its power as a distribution engine—which is very Comcast-like when you think about it. Now, it looks like Facebook is taking those parallels a step further. The company is rumored to be launching a video app that will work with streaming TV set-top boxes, according to the Wall Street Journal. Such a move would poise Facebook to chip away at YouTube’s prowess and further its aims to be a “video first” network. I can hear the grumblings from the cable industry folks now: Hey, we were “video first” before it was cool.