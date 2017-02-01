advertisement
Amazon is building its own $1.5 billion air cargo hub

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The e-commerce giant has agreed to a 50-year lease for almost 900 acres of property in northern Kentucky to be used as a cargo hub so it can offer quicker shipments to customers and reduce its reliance on third-party shippers like FedEx and UPS, reports Business Insider.

