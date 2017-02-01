advertisement
Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The 49-year-old judge, currently on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, would fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Conservatives praised the move, citing Gorsuch’s strict Constitutionalist approach, while liberals expressed concern over his pro-business rulings. 

