Report: Cops raid failed drone startup on suspicions of fraudulent advertising

According to the Forbes story, which cited an anonymous source, law enforcement raided Lily’s offices earlier this month after the San Francisco District Attorney’s office alleged that the company had faked a promo video touting its many high-tech capabilities, including “follow-me” features that supposedly allowed it to automatically circle around a subject. The authorities are alleging that the video was faked, and Forbes quotes an email from Lily’s CEO to the maker of the video as saying that, “I am worried that a lens geek could study our images up close and detect the unique GoPro lens footprint….But I am just speculating here: I don’t know much about lenses but I think we should be extremely careful if we decide to lie publicly.” Forbes said Lily would not comment on rumors and the company did not immediately respond to a Fast Company request for comment.