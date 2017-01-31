To figure out smart ways to spend the millions it’s raised, the ACLU is joining Y Combinator

The ACLU raised $24 million in online donations just this past weekend and to figure out smart ways to use that money, it’s linking up with legendary startup accelerator Y Combinator. The civil liberties group, whose profile and budget has skyrocketed since the election of Donald Trump, will join the Winter 2017 class in addition to presenting at its Demo Day in March. In a blog post, YC president Sam Altman wrote about his “delight” at welcoming the group: “The ACLU has always been important, but has a particularly important role right now. We are honored to be able to help, and we will send some of our team to New York for the rest of the batch to assist.”
