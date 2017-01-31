Now you can see if your Facebook ad does better on TV

It’s in Facebook’s interest that its advertising partners be as happy as can be about where they put their marketing dollars, especially in the wake of controversies about how the tech giant has measured the amount of time users spend watching videos. That’s why the company today unveiled a new information to, known as the marketing mix modeling (MMM) portal, which will let advertisers “gather information directly from Facebook, Instagram and Audience Network” and compare which of their ads, whether on TV, digital, or print, are delivering the best results. Facebook said more than 150 brands have already begun making advertising decisions based on such data.