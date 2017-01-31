Who says Trump TV never happened?

Back when we all thought Donald Trump was going to lose the election, Hot Take Land was abuzz with widespread speculation about whether he would launch a media venture to capitalize on his newfound fanbase. Well, Trump is now the president, but that doesn’t mean “Trump TV” is dead. It turns out, you can do both:
Join @POTUS Trump tonight at 8pm EST as he announces his #SCOTUS pick! We’ll be streaming the historic event LIVE: https://t.co/eyVqKv25A3 pic.twitter.com/ffobmBxK1b
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 31, 2017