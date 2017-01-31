advertisement
Snapchat’s automated ad tech is up and running

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The API had been in beta and was only open to about 100 advertisers, but in advance of Snap Inc.’s soon-to-come initial public offering, the company has opened up its automated ad-bidding software to any brand that wants to use it. Check out Recode for the full story.

