New FCC chair refuses to say whether he’ll enforce net neutrality rules

Today was Ajit Pai’s first meeting as chairman and though he was asked about net neutrality several times, he repeatedly refused to say whether he’ll enforce the rules. He’s long expressed his opposition to the current rules and did say that he wouldn’t pursue small ISPs that violate net neutrality’s truth-in-billing rules, reports Ars Technica. But as for enforcing the core rules, he wouldn’t touch the question, saying “I’m not going to comment on what steps we may or may not take on enforcement.” The most he would say was that he favors “a free and open internet” and opposes Title II, which reclassified internet providers as common carriers.