Trump holds biopharma meeting, and reporters walked away confused

President Trump today met with pharmaceutical industry lobbyists to inform them of his new plan that involves “lowering taxes” and “getting rid of regulations.”

Reporters seemed confused about how exactly Trump would legislate lower drug prices. Some felt that he was backing off an earlier pledge to allow Medicare to negotiate drug prices; others weren’t so sure. As Sarah Karlin-Smith from Politico put it: “It was a very confusing statement, in an already very confusing speech…”

Did anybody else interpret Trump’s comments on Medicare drug negotiations the way @mattyglesias did? https://t.co/aUQWWW5ttN

— Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott) January 31, 2017