These tech and telecom companies still haven’t responded to Trump’s immigration ban

As we’ve documented, the majority of major tech companies have reacted strongly to President Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. But there are some notable exceptions who have yet to chime in, despite being contacted by reporters from Politico and other outlets. Here’s the list of those who remain conspicuously silent (including Palantir, which is not expected to comment since its cofounder and largest shareholder is Peter Thiel, who is one of Trump’s senior advisors) and it will be updated as circumstances warrant: