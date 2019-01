Video game giant Nintendo Co. reported quarterly earnings yesterday, far surpassing estimates on the strength of the mega hit Pokémon Go. The Japanese company delivered a profit of 64.7 billion yen ($569 million) for the quarter and raised its full-year forecast to 90 billion yen for the fiscal year. That’s up from prior projections of 50 billion. A weaker yen came in handy, too. Read more from Bloomberg here.