The online flower delivery market is heating up

Investors are optimistic that the startups have more room to grow. Yesterday, the Bouqs Company announced that it has just raised $24 million in Series C funding, bringing the total amount raised to over $43 since 2013. The company touts a more eco-friendly approach that involves a network of farmers around the world who only cut stems when a customer places an order, thereby eliminating waste. The Bouqs will use this funding to continue to innovate its supply chain.