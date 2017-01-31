advertisement
Google, Netflix, Airbnb, and other tech companies are meeting today to discuss a legal challenge to Trump’s Muslim ban

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The tech giants are reportedly planning to file an amicus brief in support of a lawsuit challenging President Trump’s executive order on immigration. Google, Airbnb, and Netflix are among the companies meeting today, according to sources cited by Reuters. Read the full story here.

