Fish Here for Facts

The Web is the greatest information appliance ever invented — if you can actually find what you need, that is. Here are five sites that will help you fast-forward to what you’re looking for — so that you won’t get lost in the tangle of the Web.
|Site
|You’ll Find
|Bookmark This
|Toss This
| Backwire.com
www.backwire.com
|If you want a convenient way to keep up with your favorite sites, visit Backwire, which monitors those sites — so you don’t have to.
|Backwire sends daily or weekly emails, summarizing news about the sites that you’ve selected and providing links to that information.
|Merchandisers will try to sell you stuff based on the categories you choose.
| Blink.com
www.blink.com
|Similar to HotLinks, Blink lets you upload, organize, and store your bookmarks online.
|The “related-link” technology lets you retrieve links from other members who have similar bookmark folders and similar site preferences.
|Want to view your bookmarks? You wait for the user interface to present a new Web page — and you can’t view all your bookmarks at the same time.
| Fast City
www.fastcity.com
|Just the facts, ma’am. Data on everything from entertainment to sports, drawn from sites that have incorporated Fact City’s functionality.
|Real answers to specific questions. Want to know the population of San Francisco? You’ll get the actual fact, with the source credited.
|Because of deals with ESPN, the Internet Movie Database, and Muze, much of the site’s material is entertainment-oriented.
| HotLinks.com
www.hotlinks.com
|A place to find, store, access, organize, and share your bookmarks online.
|The HotLinks guide is a directory of member links; you tap into only those sites that the community has deemed worthy enough to bookmark.
|Found other sites that you’d like to bookmark? You can save them to your HotLinks account, but you can’t export them to your browser.
| Keen.com
www.keen.com
|Connects people with questions to people with answers by phone.
|Pick a category — from arts and entertainment to business and finance — and you get a list of experts who are available to take your call.
|If you use your phone line to connect to the Internet, you’ll need to log off quickly.