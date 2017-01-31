IMG’s fashion video network is now showing at art house cinemas around the country

In 2015, IMG launched Made to Measure (M2M) , an in-house startup that creates and curates fashion video content, including cuts of fashion week shows, classic fashion films, and documentaries about people in the fashion world. Until now, this content was available primarily on digital streaming platforms like Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon FireTV.

But in an effort to expand its audience, it has partnered with the Spotlight Cinema Network, which advertises in luxury and art house cinemas across the country, such as the Landmark Theaters and the Angelika Film Center. Before watching their movie, viewers will get to see one of Made to Measure’s short films, such as “Visionaries” an experimental documentary series that looks at leaders in creative industries.