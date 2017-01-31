Twitter VP promises “long overdue fixes” to combat trolls

Ed Ho, Twitter’s vice president of engineering, said in a series of tweets (of course) that the social network will soon roll out new fixes and other changes to liberate Twitter users from the scourge of harassment and incivility .

This week, we’ll tackle long overdue fixes to mute/block and stopping repeat offenders from creating new accounts.

— Ed Ho (@mrdonut) January 31, 2017

Critics have long accused Twitter of not prioritizing the problem of harassment, an issue Ho acknowledged. “We heard you,” he tweeted. “[W]e didn’t move fast enough last year; now we’re thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months.”

You can read the full set of tweets here.



[Screenshot: Twitter]