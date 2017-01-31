advertisement
Twitter VP promises “long overdue fixes” to combat trolls

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Ed Ho, Twitter’s vice president of engineering, said in a series of tweets (of course) that the social network will soon roll out new fixes and other changes to liberate Twitter users from the scourge of harassment and incivility.  

Critics have long accused Twitter of not prioritizing the problem of harassment, an issue Ho acknowledged. “We heard you,” he tweeted. “[W]e didn’t move fast enough last year; now we’re thinking about progress in days and hours not weeks and months.”

You can read the full set of tweets here.


[Screenshot: Twitter]

