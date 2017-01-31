advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tesla will open the largest battery storage facilities in the world this week

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Any one of the three massive battery storage facilities in southern California would be the largest battery storage facility ever built, reports Bloomberg, but taken as a whole they amount to 15% of the battery storage installed on the planet last year. The facilities were commissioned to alleviate the risk of winter blackouts in California.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life