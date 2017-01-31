advertisement
Apple just received two patents for a mobile augmented reality system

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The first patent details a wearable device with a camera that has “intelligent object recognition capabilities,” which can overlay virtual data onto objects, reports AppleInsider. The second patent suggests ways of using geometry models and depth-sensing, positioning data to overcome shortcomings in current AR/VR systems.

