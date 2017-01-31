Eric Schmidt: Trump’s government will do “evil things”

His quote in full, according to BuzzFeed:

“I can tell you that the tone of this government is very much economic growth. And so I think at the end of the day, they are going to do these evil things as they’ve done in the immigration area and perhaps some others, but the core focus is going to be to get the growth rate in the country—which is roughly one-and-a-half to two percent—up another point by simply pushing through increases in federal spending and overcoming the Tea Party.”