Eric Schmidt: Trump’s government will do “evil things”

The former Google CEO made the comment to employees during the company’s weekly meeting at its headquarters in Mountain View, California, reports BuzzFeed. The meeting took place on January 26, the day rumors were pouring out about Trump’s then-upcoming Muslim ban. Schmidt’s comment is striking in light of Google’s recent pivot to the GOP, hiring Republican lobbyists and its political action committee donating more to Republicans than Democrats last year.
His quote in full, according to BuzzFeed:
“I can tell you that the tone of this government is very much economic growth. And so I think at the end of the day, they are going to do these evil things as they’ve done in the immigration area and perhaps some others, but the core focus is going to be to get the growth rate in the country—which is roughly one-and-a-half to two percent—up another point by simply pushing through increases in federal spending and overcoming the Tea Party.”