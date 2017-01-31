Trump will leave Obama’s protections for LGBT intact

With a ban on some Muslims entering the country and the firing of acting Attorney General Sally Yates, many in the LGBT community have worried if they are next to feel repercussions. But the New York Times reports that in at least one area, they are safe for now: Trump’s White House says it will not repeal a 2014 Obama administration order that banned companies that carry out federal work from discriminating against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender employees.