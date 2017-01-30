NEW: Trump fires acting attorney general who defied him on immigration ban

In a stunning move that seemed reminiscent of the infamous “Saturday Night Massacre” during Watergate, President Trump just fired Sally Yates, the acting attorney general who said she will not defend his executive order banning refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries. The new acting attorney general, Dana Boente, has indicated that he will enforce Trump’s immigration executive order:
The new Acting Attorney General, to me just now, on whether he’ll enforce the immigration order. pic.twitter.com/Mcll4z6ish
— Matt Zapotosky (@mattzap) January 31, 2017
Here’s the statement from the White House: