The acting attorney general will not defend Trump’s Muslim ban

The acting attorney general of the United States, Sally Yates, has refused to defend President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from predominately Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States, the New York Times reports. On Monday, Yates wrote a letter to top lawmakers in the Justice Department, saying the order will not be defended as long as she serves as attorney general. Yates was appointed by Obama and is the acting attorney general until Trump’s pick, Jeff Sessions, is confirmed.