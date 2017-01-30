Google employees stage a walkout in protest of Trump’s travel ban

Google employees staged a walkout Monday afternoon in protest of President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. The employee-organized walkout involved eight Google locations around the world. In the company’s hometown of Mountain View, the crowd was also joined by CEO Sundar Pichai and cofounder Sergey Brin.

Since the order, Google employees have raised over $2 million to support nonprofit groups working with refugees. Google matched those donations. You can follow along with the event at the Twitter hashtag #GooglersUnite.