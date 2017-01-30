advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

SoftBank may pour more than $1 billion into WeWork

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The tech unicorn WeWork could soon get an investment of more than $1 billion from SoftBank Group, according to sources cited by the Wall Street Journal. The shared workspaces startup was valued last year at almost $17 billion. Read the full story here

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life