Jeff Bezos speaks out against Trump’s travel ban, says Amazon is exploring legal options

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sent a memo out to employees Monday, asserting that the company does not support Trump’s travel ban into the U.S. from majority-Muslim nations and that it plans to fight the executive order. The note says that Amazon has reached out to congressional leaders to discuss legislative options and has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington State Attorney General, who will be filing suit against the order. Bezos says the company is exploring other legal options as well.

“We’re a nation of immigrants whose diverse backgrounds, ideas, and points of view have helped us build and invent as a nation for over 240 years. No nation is better at harnessing the energies and talents of immigrants. It’s a distinctive competitive advantage for our country—one we should not weaken,” Bezos said in the email. “To our employees in the U.S. and around the world who may be directly affected by this order, I want you to know that the full extent of Amazon’s resources are behind you.”