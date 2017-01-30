Trump’s next executive order could be even worse for Silicon Valley

The Trump administration has drafted an executive order that would revamp the rules rules for foreign work visas, Bloomberg reports. That could mean big trouble for tech giants that rely on foreign-born talent and could affect the way they recruit. Per the draft cited by Bloomberg:
“Visa programs for foreign workers … should be administered in a manner that protects the civil rights of American workers and current lawful residents, and that prioritizes the protection of American workers — our forgotten working people — and the jobs they hold.”