GlobalXplorer crowdsources the discovery of new archeological sites

What does archeology look like in the 21st century? For Sarah Parcak, an archeologist who won the $1 million TED Prize in 2015, it involves citizens around the globe scanning satellite images from the comfort of their own homes. Her platform, GlobalXplorer, allows anybody who signs up to help identify minor discrepancies in topography that might point to lost settlements.
Today, GlobalXplorer partners with Sustainable Preservation Initiative (SPI), an on-the-ground partner in Peru that will investigate the sites identified by the satellites and begin the work of protecting them. Part of this will involve training locals–mostly women–to use their cultural heritage for economic gain, through things like tourism, without destroying ancient sites.
[Image via GlobalXplorer]