Ford’s response to Trump is important but tepid

Following Trump’s immigration ban late last week, many tech CEOs have released statements condemning the ban , but most of corporate America has been silent. Ford appears to be one of the few companies to formally respond to the President’s executive order. Its CEO Mark Fields told employees via a video conference that it “will not support any policies that are counter to our values,” reports Automotive News .

In a follow-up statement to the press Ford went on:

“Respect for all people is a core value of Ford Motor Company, and we are proud of the rich diversity of our company here at home and around the world … That is why we do not support this policy or any other that goes against our values as a company. We are not aware, to date, of any Ford employees directly affected by this policy. We will continue working to ensure the well-being of our employees by promoting the values of respect and inclusion in the workplace.”

Fields’ statement follows Starbucks announcement that it would hire 10,000 refugees over the next five years. By comparison Ford’s statement reads as a lukewarm acknowledgment without actually condemning the policy. All the same, his statement is better than the relative silence from most of the that corporate world.