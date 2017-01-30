This Peter Thiel quote on Trump is getting savaged on Twitter

In late October, legendary investor and Trump adviser Peter Thiel told journalists concerned about Donald Trump’s promises not to worry so much:
I think one thing that should be distinguished here is that the media is always taking Trump literally. It never takes him seriously, but it always takes him literally. … I think a lot of voters who vote for Trump take Trump seriously but not literally, so when they hear things like the Muslim comment or the wall comment, their question is not, ‘Are you going to build a wall like the Great Wall of China?’ or, you know, ‘How exactly are you going to enforce these tests?’ What they hear is we’re going to have a saner, more sensible immigration policy.
Now that Trump is literally putting into action what he promised on the campaign trail with the migrant ban and Obamacare repeal, many people are seriously trolling Thiel about his quote.
How wrong was @peterthiel with his "take him seriously, not literally " ?
— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) January 29, 2017
Agree x 10,000. Zuckerberg needs to remove Peter Thiel from his board TODAY. Literally and seriously. https://t.co/jqgzDvk5QX
— Paul Bradley Carr (@paulbradleycarr) January 29, 2017