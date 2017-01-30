First100Days: All eyes on Elon Musk and Travis Kalanick as they meet with Trump, cybersecurity order expected

It’s the second week of the Trump administration and after all the distracting coverage of inauguration crowd size and Tiffany Trump’s voting registration records, the impact of real policy changes and executive orders hit home this weekend with the massive protests over the migrant ban. We’re here to keep you focused on the important policy changes and new rules and regulations being implemented today and this week.

• A Senate vote on Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson tonight could be more contentious than expected, given all the furor over Trump’s migrant ban. It also should overshadow tomorrow’s Judiciary Committee vote on Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination for attorney general.

• President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on cybersecurity that likely includes a review of U.S. and global vulnerabilities and capabilities and a reorganization of the National Security Council and Homeland Security Council that might give the Defense Department a bigger role in protecting critical infrastructure. As Politico‘s Morning Cybersecurity newsletter noted, one odd omission is the lack of a reference to U.S. election systems as part of critical infrastructure.

• Despite widespread concern, Trump’s immigration executive order is not expected to impact the Privacy Shield data-sharing agreement with the EU, which guarantees privacy rights for foreigners’ data processed in the U.S.

• All eyes in the tech world this week will be on the Strategic and Policy Forum meeting where Tesla’s Elon Musk, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, and IBM CEO Ginni Rometty are under pressure from their peers to forcefully challenge President Trump on the migrant ban and other issues.