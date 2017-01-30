Lyft is now higher than Uber on App Annie 

Following controversy over Uber‘s reaction to this weekend’s airport protests and taxi strikes, Lyft has pulled ahead of its larger competitor on App Annie, an analytics tool that tracks app downloads. As of this morning, Lyft ranked No. 7—up from No. 37 on Friday and its highest ranking in at least a year. Uber, meanwhile, was trailing Lyft at No. 13 this morning, which is only slightly lower than Friday when it was No. 11. For much of the day on Sunday, the hashtag #deleteUber trended on social media after Uber dropped surge pricing during a taxi strike the day before. Uber has since apologized, saying it did not mean to break up the strike.