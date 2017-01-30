advertisement
Layoffs loom at Fitbit

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The fitness tech company said today it will cut 6% of its workforce in a reorganization bid as the wearables market continues to struggle. In a statement, Fitbit referred to the challenges as a “temporary slowdown and transition period.” It also warned that its fourth-quarter earnings results will be lower than what analysts had expected. The layoffs will affect about 110 employees. Read more from Bloomberg here.

