advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The “Father of Pac-Man” has passed away

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Masaya Nakamura, who founded the Japanese gaming company Bandai Namco, passed away last week at the age of 91, the company said. Nakamura founded the gaming outfit in 1955, but it would be more than two decades later that it would solidify its place in history with the launch of Pac-Man in 1980. Read more from the AP here.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life