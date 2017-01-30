advertisement
The internet turned on Uber after it deactivated surge pricing during protests of Trump’s Muslim ban

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

After the New York Taxi Workers Alliance called on taxi drivers to protest Trump’s Muslim ban by avoiding John F. Kennedy International Airport for one hour, Uber turned off surge pricing. That didn’t go down well, reports the Guardian.

After the #deleteuber hashtag spread like wildfire, Uber attempted damage control, apologizing for the “confusion” and saying it did not intend to break the taxi strike.

