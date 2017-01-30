The internet turned on Uber after it deactivated surge pricing during protests of Trump’s Muslim ban

After the New York Taxi Workers Alliance called on taxi drivers to protest Trump’s Muslim ban by avoiding John F. Kennedy International Airport for one hour, Uber turned off surge pricing. That didn’t go down well, reports the Guardian .

Lyft donates $1mil to ACLU while Uber doubles down on its support for Trump. #DeleteUber

— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 29, 2017

I am an Uber VIP and have, in the past, used the service daily. The company will no longer have my business. #DeleteUber #GrabYourWallet

— Caroline Heafey (@_cheafey) January 30, 2017

Shame on Uber for supporting Trump’s shameful ban. Traveling with Lyft going forward. #DeleteUber #GrabYourWallet

— Elfenkonig (@elfenkonig) January 30, 2017

Scores of people are deleting Uber after the company serviced rides at JFK airport while taxis were striking against muslim ban #deleteuber pic.twitter.com/D8cJMlxOxQ

— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) January 29, 2017

After the #deleteuber hashtag spread like wildfire, Uber attempted damage control, apologizing for the “confusion” and saying it did not intend to break the taxi strike.