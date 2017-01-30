advertisement
Google creates a $4 million crisis fund for immigration organizations

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The company will donate $2 million, which can be matched up to another $2 million from further employee donations, to the American Civil Liberties Union, Immigrant Legal Resource Center, International Rescue Committee, and the UN Refugee Agency, reports USA Today.

