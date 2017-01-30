advertisement
Here are the winners of Elon Musk’s Hyperloop pod competition

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Last weekend the contestants got to test their Hyperloop pods on the mile-long SpaceX track for the first time, reports Business Insider. The winners were:

• Delft University: highest overall score; design and construction award

• Technical University of Munich (WARR Hyperloop): fastest pod award

• MIT: safety and reliability award

• University of Maryland (UMD Loop): performance and operations award

• University of Wisconsin-Madison (Team Badgerloop): pod innovation award

• rLoop (not affiliated with any university): pod innovation award

