Massive protests at JFK Airport keep growing after Trump’s executive order led to the detention of some refugees 

One of the detainees held in response to President Trump’s order banning refugees from seven Muslim majority countries was later released, but protests have continued to grow.

UPDATE 9:56 p.m.: A federal judge in Brooklyn issued an emergency ruling tonight that allows those detained immigrants to stay in the U.S. “We won,” Dale Ho, ACLU’s director of Voting Rights Project, told the NY Daily News, adding that the government must provide list of names of those affected. “Stay is national.”

The surge in activity at the airport was documented on Twitter:

Stunning scene at JFK airport

