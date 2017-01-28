Here’s a list of tech leaders denouncing Trump’s Muslim ban

More and more tech leaders are vocally expressing their concerns, if not outright condemning, President Trump’s three-month ban on refugees and visa holders from these seven Muslim-majority countries: Syria, Iran, Somalia, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, and Sudan.

* Google CEO Sundar Pichai wrote a memo to his staff saying that the order will impact 100 employees, adding that “it is painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues.”

* Apple CEO Tim Cook emailed his staff on Saturday that “Apple is open. Open to everyone, no matter where they come from, which language they speak, who they love, or how they worship.”

Cook, who is in Washington to meet with government officials, also chimed in on Twitter, including an image of a quote from Abraham Lincoln:

Deeply moved today visiting @FordsTheatreNPS and Peterson House where Abraham Lincoln took his last breath. His words are timeless. pic.twitter.com/z6mMAvOdzK

— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 28, 2017

* And Uber’s Travis Kalanick posted on Facebook this evening to say that the company’s People Ops team has reached out to the dozen or so employees impacted by the order, adding that the ban is going to “impact many innocent people—an issue that I will raise this coming Friday when I go to Washington for President Trump’s first business advisory group meeting.”

Here are tweets by other tech leaders expressing their concerns:

We are a nation of immigrants, and are stronger for it. I oppose excluding people from US based on their nationality or religion, period.

— Chad Dickerson (@chaddickerson) January 28, 2017

The Executive Order’s humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting. We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the U.S. https://t.co/HdwVGzIECt

— jack (@jack) January 28, 2017