advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Snap’s IPO could be coming next week

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

What a way to start the weekend. The parent company of Snapchat might file for its initial public offering of stock late next week, meaning we’ll finally gain some key insights into the financial health of the notably secretive company. That’s according to sources cited by Recode, which warned that the timing of the IPO filing could still change. Read the full story here

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life