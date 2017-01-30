Dropbox rolls out Paper, its inventive collaboration service

Back in October 2015, Dropbox unveiled Paper . Still in private beta at the time, the service aimed to let teams weave together words, images, and other types of information a more free-form way than is possible with standard tools such as word processors and spreadsheets. The company said it was going to gradually give access to more users and shape Paper further based on their input.

The service reached open beta in August of last year. “Where it’s been adopted, it’s been adopted in a big way,” says Rob Baseman, director of product for Dropbox Pro, Business, and Enterprise. And now Paper is finally an official shipping product—available to all Dropbox users at no additional cost, including those who use the online storage service’s free version.

During the service’s long gestation, Dropbox did indeed mold the service further, with features such as a built-in presentation mode and a tool for creating and sharing meeting notes. An offline editing mode for its iOS and Android apps is in the works.