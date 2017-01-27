Elizabeth Warren wants to know why a website for Wells Fargo complaints has disappeared

A website created by the U.S. government to track employee complaints against Wells Fargo has disappeared, prompting Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts to fire off a letter to Edward Hugler, the acting labor secretary, demanding to know why:

“Taking down this website enables Wells Fargo to escape full responsibility for its fraudulent actions and the department to shirk its outstanding obligations to American workers.”

The website was set up in the wake of the bank’s massive fake accounts scandal, which revealed a punishing workplace culture of aggressive sales goals and harsh treatment of employees. Read more from the Los Angeles Times here.



[Photo: Flickr user sharonmg123]