Zuckerberg backs off from controversial legal action over his Hawaiian property

It must be getting exhausting for Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to be constantly fighting with neighbors over plans to expand or improve on property he owns. He’s gotten into it with them in San Francisco , Palo Alto , and now in Hawaii. Earlier this month, he stirred up controversy with legal action known as “quiet title and partition” in an attempt to gain possession of every parcel on a large property he’d purchased in Hawaii. After the action generated national headlines, he posted to Facebook that the process was “ complicated ,” and that he wanted to make sure every neighbor gets paid for their parcels despite it not being entirely clear who all the owners are. Then just a couple days ago, he indicated to BuzzFeed that he may be abandoning the legal actions.

Now, he’s done just that. In an op-ed published today in The Garden Island News, a Hawaii-based newspaper, Zuckerberg wrote that to “find a better path forward, we are dropping our quiet title actions and will work together with the community on a new approach. We understand that for native Hawaiians, kuleana are sacred and the quiet title process can be difficult. We want to make this right, talk with the community, and find a better approach.”

An attorney representing Zuckerberg did not respond to a Fast Company request for comment other than to confirm the op-ed was written by the Facebook CEO.



[Photo: Unsplash user Luca Bravo]