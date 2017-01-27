advertisement
Seagate is releasing 14TB and 16TB hard drives over the next year and a half

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

The data storage company said in an earnings call yesterday that it is on track to achieve its goal of making 20TB hard drives by 2020, PC World reports. In the meantime, Seagate has plans to release a 14TB and 16TB hard drive over the next 18 months. Read more from PC World

