Microsoft parties like it’s 2000

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

In case you haven’t heard, Microsoft is hot again—so hot, in fact, that it’s market cap is now higher than it’s been in 17 years. Per Reuters, it topped $500 billion today for the first time since 2000. The software giant crushed earnings estimates yesterday on the strength of its cloud-computing business.

